Man charged with possession, intent to distribute fentanyl in Towns County, deputies say

The Town County Sheriff’s Office said, working with the Clay County Sheriff’s OFfice, that drug investigators performed a raid at a home on Byron Road and arrested one man for possessing fentanyl with an intent to distribute it.

According to deputies, the two sheriff’s offices were investigating the same man, Gregory Thomas Breitenbach.

“Towns County & Clay County Sheriffs’ Drug Investigators met and have been working together on drug information received which focused on a specific individual at a residence in Towns County,” deputies said in an announcement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

A follow-up by investigators resulted in probable cause to get a search warrant for the Byron Road home.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s offices served the search warrant and found 2.7 grams of fentanyl, which was tested in the field and tested positive, then confiscated.

As a result, Breitenbach was arrested and charged with felony possession of fentanyl, felony possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession and use of drug-related objects.

Towns County Sheriff Ken Henderson said the war on drugs in the county is still underway and commended the hard work of the two sheriff’s offices together to complete their operation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: