Man charged after posting video of himself killing kittens

Jul. 29—OXFORD — A Grenada man is facing felony charges after posting a video on social media of himself killing kittens.

Oxford police took a report July 25 related to a video of a male recording himself killing kittens near an apartment complex on Molly Barr Road.

In Defense of Animals representative Doll Stanley said the "snuff video" showed someone "methodically and violently" taking the lives of four kittens in macabrely different ways was posted on Snapchat.

Following an investigation, Carl Travis Jr., 18, of Grenada, was issued a warrant on the charge of felony aggravated animal cruelty. The Grenada Police Department took Travis into custody July 26. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $5,000.

