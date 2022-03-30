Man charged in premeditated killing of Shoreline woman

*Warning, the following article is graphic*

A man was charged in the premeditated killing of a Shoreline woman on March 27, according to court documents.

Tyrone Bernard Wells was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the killing of Randee Rios with a hatchet and bolt cutters.

According to court documents, Wells murdered Rios in his home after inviting her over with the intention of killing her.

According to police, Wells said he invited Rios to his home, where they watched movies until she fell asleep.

Wells told detectives he woke Rios so she could see and know what was about to happen to her.

When Rios woke up, Wells told detectives he used a hatchet to repeatedly strike her in the head.

When those strikes didn’t kill her, Wells said he struck Rios with a bongo drum until it broke.

Wells said he then struck Rios in the head with a large set of bolt cutters until she finally died.

According to detectives, Wells said he paused his striking her at times to force Rios to look at him before he continued to attack her.

Wells described his own actions as “barbaric” and “premeditated.”

Wells arraignment is scheduled for April 13 at the King County courthouse.