Man charged with premeditated murder nearly two years after two women were shot

Jason Marcel Fox, 37, was arrested and charged with premeditated murder in a shooting that occurred nearly two years ago at a Holly Hill apartment according to jail records and a police statement.

The shooting occurred on August 2, 2021, at 1:15 a.m. at the Holly Point Apartments at 1000 15th St., police said at the time. Multiple shots were fired into an apartment occupied by a woman, 19, and her grandmother, 62.

"Someone just shot through my window and shot me," the older victim told a 9-1-1 dispatcher at the time. "I am shot in the (right) leg."

Jason Marcel Fox, 37, was arrested and charged with premeditated murder in a shooting that occurred nearly two years ago at a Holly Hill apartment according to jail records and a police statement.

Each was shot in the leg and one of the women died a few weeks later police indicated. Police have not named the victims nor have they identified who died.

More: Police: Sleeping women shot in Holly Hill apartment, home targeted

The woman who called the dispatcher said she didn't know who would shoot up her home as no one was upset with her or her granddaughter, according to the 9-1-1 recording.

At the time, police believed the shooting was not random and that the apartment was targeted.

Fox, of Holly Hill, was being held without bond Saturday morning at the Volusia County Branch Jail, records show. He was also charged with attempted first-degree murder and shooting into a building.

Fox has an extensive record of arrests but few convictions. He at one time was charged with retaliating against a witness. Court records show the charge was reduced to trespassing.

Fox was arrested by the Holly Hill police with the help of the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man charged with murder in killing that occurred nearly 2 years ago