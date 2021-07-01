Man charged in Prince Downtown Motel shooting

Jul. 1—A Sanford man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man that happened Monday at the Prince Downtown Motel.

Dedrick Dewayne Lipscomb, 45, who lived at The Prince Motel at 404 Carthage St., has been charged with first-degree murder.

Lipscomb was arrested about 4:20 p.m. at a residence in the 6200 block of Rhemish Drive in Fayetteville.

The home is owned by Alonzo and Lisa D. Lipscomb, according to Cumberland County tax records, but the relationship of the men is not known.

Lipscomb was taken into custody without incident and returned to Sanford, where he was charged, according to a Sanford Police Department release.

Just before 6 a.m. Monday, police responded to the motel after receiving a call of a shooting victim.

Upon arrival, they found Marquas Sintrell Roseboro, 36, of Sanford, in the parking lot and suffering from a gunshot wound, a Sanford Police Department release said.

Rose was taken to Central Carolina Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, the release said.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.