Man charged, probe of Lawrence shooting continues

Sep. 27—LAWRENCE — A man has been charged and the investigation continues after a shooting Thursday morning behind the Manchester Street park.

Luis Santana, 46, of Lawrence was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and two counts of illegal possession of a firearm, police said.

Two of the three people involved suffered "non-life-threatening gunshot wounds" in the 6:45 a.m. incident Thursday near a homeless encampment in the area. A third person suffered injuries not related to the shooting, police said.

Police said all three were treated at the scene — which is on the Lawrence/Methuen line — by Lawrence firefighters and Lawrence General Hospital ambulance paramedics and emergency medical technicians. They were then taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital.

An investigation has been ongoing since Thursday.

Police said the incident "is not believed to be a random act of violence."

Police Chief Roy Vasque said multiple arrests are expected.

