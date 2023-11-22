The Coastal Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force arrested and charged a man with 14 counts of promoting prostitution and three counts of promoting prostitution of a minor on Nov. 18., according to a news release from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Brandon Scott Hollaman, 42-year-old from Indian Beach, was arrested in Carteret County on warrants issued by the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

The charges are related to criminal activity of Cape Fear Escorts/Entertainers, according to the release.

"Cape Fear Escorts/Entertainers would recruit victims by promising them thousands of dollars for dancing, but would, in turn, have the victims engage in commercial sex and took proceeds from it," the release said. "All these incidents took place in the New Hanover County area."

Hollaman was being held at the New Hanover County jail under a $500,000 secure bond as of Nov. 21.

The task force consists of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Onslow County Sheriff's Office, Jacksonville Police Department, Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), Homeland Security Investigations, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, North Carolina Probation and was assisted by the Durham Police Department.

Six other individuals have previously been charged during an investigation spanning over six months and involving more than 150 victims.

More: Six charged in connection with human trafficking and prostitution in New Hanover County

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Man charged with promoting prostitution in Cape Fear Escorts investigation