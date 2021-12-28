Man charged after property dispute ended in gunfire at Butler Twp. motel

Dec. 28—A man accused of a firing a gun during a dispute over property while at a Butler Twp. motel last week is facing charges.

Matthew Lee Avery, 22, of Dayton, took property belonging to two others and fired a pistol at or near a third person, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

On Thursday, Butler Twp. police officers responded to the Motel 6 on Miller Lane around 5:40 a.m. on a report of shots fired in one of the rooms.

"It appears there may have been a dispute over property and as a result of the dispute, one of the subjects discharged a gun through the motel room window from inside the room," read a media release from last week.

No one was injured. The property believed to have been taken was recovered.

A suspect, later identified as Avery, was found in the area on foot and detained.

Avery was charged with one count each of felonious assault and having weapons while under disability and two counts of aggravated robbery, according to court records.

Bond was set at $250,000 on Monday. He is scheduled to be arraigned today.