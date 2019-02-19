Man Charged with Pulling Gun on Couple in MAGA Hats

A Tennessee man was arrested Tuesday for pulling a gun on a couple who were wearing the Make America Great Again hats popularized by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

James Phillips, 57, of Cottontown, Tenn., was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment after he reportedly pulled the gun in a Kentucky Sam’s Club store amid an argument, according to his arrest citation. Phillips allegedly told the woman, “It’s a good day to die, b****,” and exchanged obscene hand gestures with the man. He said he did so because of their hats.

Phillips, who wore a hat indicating he was a military veteran, has a concealed-carry permit for his gun.

The incident comes amid the continuing controversy over Empire actor Jussie Smollett’s claim that he was beaten and left with a noose around his neck by two men shouting pro-Trump slogans, which has been increasingly scrutinized as a possible hoax.

