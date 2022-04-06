Man charged with pulling gun during dispute with Hagerstown family gets a year in jail

A dispute with a Hagerstown family over $140 that turned heated and included a firearm led to a Pennsylvania man being sentenced Tuesday to a year in jail.

Leonard Frederick Graf, 58, of Hanover, was sentenced by Washington County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Brett R. Wilson to serve his time in the county detention center and spend five years on supervised probation when he is released.

"This is nothing short of vigilantism," Wilson said before handing down the sentence.

Graf, who pleaded guilty to home invasion on Dec. 13, was one of three people charged in the June 13, 2020, incident at a home in the 900 block of Frederick Street, according to court records.

Michelle Noel Alonso, 55, also of Hanover, pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary and was sentenced to time served. Washington County Circuit Judge Mark K. Boyer crafted a sentence of three years in prison with all but 23 days suspended for the amount of time Alonso spent in custody following her arrest.

Other charges against Alonso and Graf were dropped in exchange for their pleas, Assistant State's Attorney Beverly Plutnick said.

Elijah Cortez Jones, 20, of Littlestown, Pa., was charged with home invasion and other offenses, but his case was placed on the inactive docket because he did not enter the house or have a gun, Plutnick said earlier.

A case placed on the inactive docket can be recalled for any reason within the first year, or during the following two years if the state can show good cause.

Outside the courtroom Tuesday, Plutnick noted that Jones showed remorse for what had happened.

"I felt he deserves a chance to try to better himself," she said.

Hagerstown police said a member of the family living at the Frederick Street address had purchased an Xbox game from Jones on eBay for $100, according to a charging document. However, the system was shipped with several games and Jones wanted an additional $140.

Alonso and Jones arrived at the Frederick Street address just before midnight and argued with the residents for several minutes, then walked off the porch, court records said.

Seconds later, a man whom one of the residents later identified as Graf came to the door armed with a handgun and went inside. He allegedly grabbed one of the two men in the house by the neck and pushed him farther inside, then pointed the weapon at both men and told them they owed money for the purchase, court records said.

One of the men told his wife to call 911, which prompted the gunman to flee the house, according to court records.

"He terrified a family over a relatively small amount of money," Plutnick said in court Tuesday. "It could have been handled another way."

Defense attorney Elizabeth Jung asked for leniency, telling Wilson that Graf had the gun with him because he thought he was going to a place that was unsafe. She said that Graf denied pointing it at anyone, and that he knew better than to do that because of his military training.

"This was a lapse in judgement," she said. "A terrible lapse in judgement."

Graf apologized to one of the victim family members who was present in the courtroom and told Wilson that he lost his job because of the incident.

"I should never have done that," he said. "I know better."

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Armed dispute over price of video game nets a year in jail for Pa. man