Man charged with pulling knife on employees at Donelson Dollar General

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 39-year-old man is accused of pulling a knife on employees at Dollar General.

Metro police have charged Mario Fitts, 39, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This incident happened Thursday at the Dollar General on Lebanon Pike in Donelson.

Fitts was seen leaving the store with between $200 to $300 in merchandise inside a 42 gallon bag before he pulled a knife on the two employees, according an arrest document.

Fitts tried to run away but an officer quickly caught up with him and used an electronic shock device on him before he was placed under arrest, according to the arrest document.

Fitts was booked into the Metro jail and charged with trespassing, evading arrest, theft of merchandise and felony assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $28,750.

