Man charged with pulling knife over parking dispute

Aug. 29—A man confronted over apparently trying to avoid paying for parking at the Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo allegedly pulled out a knife and began swinging.

Prosecutors have filed a felony assault with a weapon charge against Jay Ryan Kaufman, 20, following the alleged Aug. 21 dust-up. His arraignment before Judge Amy Eddy in Flathead County District Court is set for Sept. 1.

Authorities arrested Kaufman after Kalispell Police officers responded to a business parking lot near West Idaho Street about 7:01 p.m. There they met with a man working as an attendant, collecting $5 per vehicle for fair parking, court documents said.

The attendant told officers that he spotted a Subaru with pink license plates park and the two occupants exit and head for the nearby business. They soon left and began walking down the sidewalk. The attendant, according to court documents, believed they were trying to avoid paying $5 for parking.

He confronted the pair, at which point the man — later identified as Kaufman — became aggressive and began cursing at him, court documents said. During the exchange, Kaufman allegedly pulled a knife and swung it within inches of the attendant.

Fearing for his safety, according to court documents, the attendant cried for help and asked bystanders to call 911. At that, the pair took off in the Subaru as onlookers snapped photos of the vehicle, court documents said.

Armed with photos of the vehicle and attached license plates, officers tracked down Kaufman a few hours later. Kaufman allegedly admitted to pulling the knife during talks with investigators.

If convicted, Kaufman faces up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a fine of $50,000.

