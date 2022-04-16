Man charged in Pullman rape pleads guilty

Apr. 16—A 30-year-old man from Mexico charged with raping a Pullman woman earlier this year pleaded guilty at Whitman County Superior Court on Friday morning.

Ivan Cortes Ibarra was arrested less than 24 hours after the crime occurred Feb. 27, according to Pullman Police Department Sergeant Chris Engle. He is a cousin of the victim.

"We appreciate the courage it took for the survivor to come forward, make statements and continue with the investigation," Engle said. "And we appreciate the hard work that's been put in by the Whitman County Prosecutor's Office to pursue the case and bring it to a successful resolution."

The woman was assaulted in her home the morning after drinking alcohol with Ibarra and the father of her two children, who lives at the same address. According to a probable cause affidavit, she woke up to the feeling of being penetrated, saw Ibarra was raping her and fought him off.

Ibarra was staying with the couple to work for a construction company and send money back to his wife and children in Mexico. He does not have a U.S.-issued driver's license or identification card.

Pullman Radio News reported Friday afternoon that Ibarra's guilty plea could lead to his deportation.

At his first court appearance in February, Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey imposed a sexual assault protection order and a $10,000 cash bond or $100,000 surety bond. Ibarra faces 6-12 months in jail and registration as a sex offender.

Whitman County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau requested Friday that information about threats against Ibarra from Mexico be brought up on the record. Ibarra's attorney told the court various reports indicated he would be killed upon returning to the country.

His sentencing is set for 9 a.m. May 13.

