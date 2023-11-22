Man charged with punching elderly shopper at Florida Walmart. Attack caught on video

A 34-year-old man has been accused of sucker-punching an elderly shopper in a Broward County Walmart — an unprovoked attack recorded on a security camera.

Joseph Albert McFadden was taken into custody Friday at another Walmart in the county after the store’s security staff identified him as the attacker, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. The Lauderhill man — charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 or older — remained behind bars at the county’s North Broward Bureau as of Wednesday morning, jail records show. Bail has been set at $10,000.

The victim — a man in his 80s —was punched twice in the face before 10 a.m. Oct. 11 at Walmart, 3001 N. State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes, as he was leaving the store with a shopping bag in his hands, the store’s surveillance footage revealed. The attacker then left the store and walked north towards Oakland Park Boulevard.

READ MORE: ‘Unprovoked attack’: South Florida Walmart footage shows man punching elderly shopper

“Detectives say the attacker did not steal anything from the victim, and the victim does not know the attacker and did not have words with him prior to the incident,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release last month when they were still looking for McFadden. “It was a brazen, unprovoked attack caught on camera.”