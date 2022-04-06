Man charged with punching person aboard charter boat avoids jail

Apr. 5—PLUM ISLAND POINT — A Lawrence man who admitted a jury could find him guilty of sucker punching another man aboard the Captain's Lady charter boat last summer avoided jail time during Monday's appearance in Newburyport District Court.

William Garcia Jr., 36, of Bigelow Street, was charged with two counts of assault and battery, malicious destruction of property less than $1,200 and disorderly conduct. On Monday, Garcia saw all charges continued without a finding for six months and was ordered to pay $200 in restitution to the Newburyport Police Department.

The restitution is related to the malicious destruction of property charge that was filed after Garcia damaged the police cruiser that brought him to the Green Street station following the Aug. 27, 2021, incident. The assault and battery charges cover attacks on not only the man he struck while on board the Plum Island-based boat but also a Captain's Lady employee, according to court records.

Newburyport police Officer John Gavin and others responded to Plum Island Point where the boat was docked on that day around 10 p.m. after a crew member called 911 saying there was an "intoxicated man on the boat assaulting people and they needed help removing him."

By the time Gavin arrived, a shirtless Garcia and four other men were on shore, looking like they were about to rumble.

Gavin ordered them to stand down, which they did. One of the men told Gavin that the shirtless man was the one hitting people. Gavin and an off-duty Merrimac reserve police officer, who was among the crowd, separated Garcia from the men and sat him down in a chair. After sitting Garcia down in the chair, Gavin handcuffed him and with the help of Officer Michael Wilichoski, escorted him inside a police cruiser. The officers then began asking people what happened.

After Garcia had been brought to the station for booking, police learned that Garcia was attending a party on the boat that until the very end had gone off without a hitch. But upon entering the mouth of the Merrimack River, Garcia became belligerent, according to Gavin's report.

An Essex County prosecutor told Judge Peter Doyle that Garcia "sucker punched" another man because he was taking too long in the boat's bathroom. Garcia then pushed a woman food server.

At the station, Garcia accused the man he punched of touching his girlfriend inappropriately and when he confronted the man who touched her, was put into a choke hold until he passed out.

"When I came to, the cops arrested me without asking me what happened," Garcia said, according to Newburyport police Sgt. Gregory Whitney's report.

At the station, Garcia took several blood alcohol level tests, the highest level coming in at .124, well over the legal drunken driving limit, according to Whitney's report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

