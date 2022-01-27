Man charged after puppy beaten to death pleads guilty

Jan. 27—PRINCETON — A man who was arrested in 2020 after a puppy was beaten to death within sight of an elementary school pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony animal cruelty and faces one to five years in prison if he fails to complete a drug treatment program.

Justin McKinley Mitchelson, 33, of Bluewell was brought before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for a plea hearing. Mitchelson was indicted by the February 2020 Mercer County Grand Jury on charges including cruelty to an animal, conspiracy and interference with officers by providing false information.

A second person, John Michael Wimmer, also of Bluewell, was also indicted on the same charges.

During a November 2020 hearing before Judge Sadler, Wimmer pleaded guilty to felony animal cruelty and as well as a felony charge of fleeing police with reckless indifference. The fleeing charge was from a separate incident that occurred on March 13, 2020 while he was free on bond. Sadler sentenced Wimmer to one to five years in prison on each charge.

Mitchelson was arrested along with Wimmer on Jan. 9, 2020 when police answered a call about a puppy being killed in Bluewell. Wimmer beat the puppy to death in the yard of his apartment complex. The incident happened within view of Bluewell Elementary School where children were attending classes.

Mitchelson, the puppy's owner, told police that the puppy had consumed Lysol and had to be put out of its misery; however, a necropsy performed later by a Virginia Tech veterinarian showed that while the canine had pneumonia and worms, it had not swallowed anything poisonous like Lysol.

Wimmer admitted to placing the puppy on a log and hitting it with a piece of firewood. Animal control officers said soon after the incident that the puppy was about 8 weeks old and weighed no more than 5 pounds.

During Mitchelson's plea hearing Wednesday, Judge Sadler first reminded him about his rights including the right to a jury trial and to appeal a conviction.

Mitchelson pleaded guilty to animal cruelty, which carries a possible term of one to five years in prison.

Under the plea agreement, the conspiracy and interference with officers charges will be dismissed along with a misdemeanor shoplifting charge in Mercer County Magistrate Court. Sadler said Mitchelson would be placed under a treatment bond and be placed on home confinement until a space in available in the Recovery Point treatment program.

If Mitchelson successfully completes the treatment program, he will be placed on probation. If he is not successful, he faces one to five years in a state penitentiary, Sadler said.

Sadler scheduled a treatment status hearing in March.

The animal cruelty case was investigated by Trooper First Class D.B. Whited with the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment.

The state was represented Wednesday by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch. Mitchelson was represented by attorney J.J. McPherson.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

