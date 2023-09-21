Man charged after pursuit through East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old man was taken into custody early Thursday morning after a police pursuit in East Nashville.

Officers initially spotted a vehicle registered to a man with five outstanding warrants around midnight at the Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Drive.

The driver fled from a traffic stop before officers deployed spike strips at Dellway and Dickerson Pike. The vehicle stopped at Gordon Terrace and two men ran from the vehicle and away from detectives.

The passenger, later identified as Troy Tiller, threw a backpack he was wearing over a fence and detectives were able to take him into custody, according to an arrest warrant.

Inside the backpack, Metro police reported officers found cocaine, marijuana, a digital scale and a loaded Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun with an extended magazine.

During a search of the vehicle, officers reportedly found more marijuana and another loaded handgun, a Glock 19 9mm, that was stolen in Davidson County in 2022.

Tiller was booked into the Metro jail and charged with weapons possession, drug possession and evading arrest. His bond was set at $71,000.

