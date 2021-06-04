Man charged after pursuit from San Benito to Rancho Viejo

Jun. 3—Cameron County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man after a high speed chase that went from San Benito to Rancho Viejo.

Ruben Jeffrey Guajardo was taken into custody Monday morning.

Sheriff Eric Garza said the chase began in San Benito after Guajardo allegedly ran two stop signs in front of a San Benito police officer.

Officers chased Guajardo south to Rancho Viejo where he exited the highway and then his car rolled several times.

Guajardo was charged with evading arrest and booked into the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center.