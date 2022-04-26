Man charged with racist threats toward Bremerton gas station clerk

A man is accused of calling a Bremerton gas station clerk racial slurs, threatening to kill him and chasing him after becoming upset that he had to wait to use the restroom.

The Kitsap Sun reports Bremerton police were called Sunday afternoon to a 76 gas station when the clerks called 911.

They said that a man had asked to use the restroom but became extremely upset when he was told he had to wait.

An officer wrote that he appeared “agitated” and “elevated” and may have been under the influence of drugs or experiencing a mental crisis.

Prosecutors charged him with “hate crime,” a felony formerly known as malicious harassment.

