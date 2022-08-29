Man charged after ramming into North Mankato squad car

Aug. 29—NORTH MANKATO — A northern Minnesota man was charged with obstructing the legal process and fleeing police after rolling his vehicle into a squad car during a struggle with an officer Friday.

Jacob Spencer Langton, 31, of Virginia, Minnesota, faces two felonies and one gross misdemeanor in Nicollet County District Court.

North Mankato police received a complaint about an erratic driver Friday afternoon, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday. They located the matching vehicle at Kwik Trip, and reported it was seemingly empty and registered to a man who had a felony warrant for his arrest.

An officer then observed Langton had been slouching in the passenger seat and appeared to be trying to move into the driver's seat. When Langton started the car, the officer ran over to stop him.

Langton reportedly kept trying to drive away, but the officer opened the door and grabbed him. A struggle ensued, which included Langton trying to keep the car in drive and the officer trying to keep it in park.

The vehicle started rolling when it was stuck in neutral, according to the complaint. Another officer had used a squad car to block the vehicle before joining his colleague to apprehend Langton.

After the vehicle rolled into the squad car, the two officers placed Langton into handcuffs. Langton reportedly told them he tried to flee because there a warrant out for his arrest.

Two prior charges related to fleeing police were filed against Langton in Blue Earth County, one in July and one earlier in August.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola