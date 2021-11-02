Man charged with rape after assaulting woman he messaged on dating app, NC cops say

A North Carolina man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he contacted on a dating app, officials said.

Garrett Christopher Rogers, 23, is charged with rape after he met the woman in-person Oct. 31, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies in a news release didn’t list an attorney for Rogers or name the social media site they say he used to arrange .the meet.

Rogers reportedly picked up the woman at a store in Leland and drove her about 25 miles southeast to Fort Fisher, a historic site in the Wilmington area.

After arriving at the site, officials said, “Rogers pulled a handgun” and raped the woman.

Then, while driving north on Carolina Beach Road, “the female was able to get away from Rogers” about 10 miles north of Fort Fisher. She called 911, the sheriff’s office said.

Rogers, a Leland resident, is facing charges of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and sexual assault. He was arrested Nov. 1 and taken to the New Hanover County jail, records show.

Woman sues Snapchat, Tinder after she says photos of sexual assault in NC spread online

Man films as he sexually assaults woman he met on dating app, Georgia officials say