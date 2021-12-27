Editor's note: This case was dismissed on Sept. 2, 2021, and has been expunged.

Jackson Loomis, 20, of Bloomington, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of rape following an incident that occurred Aug. 5.

According to Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo, a 24-year-old woman told police she had been in an argument with her boyfriend, and then two other male friends took her to a female friend’s home to clear her mind.

At the home, the woman began drinking and became heavily intoxicated, she said. She told police that she did not remember anything until 9 the following morning, when she woke up in her bed.

The woman’s mother reported that her daughter had called her around 6 a.m., asking her to pick her up from a local street. The woman does not recall the conversation.

When the woman tried to find out what happened while she was drunk, her female friend told her Loomis had been bragging about “hooking up” with her.

That friend said she later confronted Loomis about the incident and recorded the conversation, then turned the recording over to police. The recording reportedly includes Loomis telling the friend that he had “hooked up” with the woman.

In an interview with BPD investigators, the friend said she had walked the woman to Loomis’ apartment in the same complex that night. She left the victim there with the two male friends she had been with earlier and another man. She said she asked them to take care of the woman, then left.

Investigators asked those three men if they thought the woman was sober enough to consent to sexual activity. They all said “no.”

On Tuesday, detectives contacted Loomis at his residence in the 300 block of East Varsity Lane. They interviewed him and arrested him on one count of rape, a Level 3 felony, and booked him into the Monroe County Jail.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Man charged with rape in Aug. 5 incident