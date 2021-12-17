Man charged with rape of boy in Windsor Locks dies

Dec. 17—A man who was facing charges that he raped a 7-year-old boy in Windsor Locks in 2009 has died, a prosecutor says.

The man, Joshua L. Allard, 37, of the Moosup section of Plainfield, was arrested in January 2020 and was facing charges of first-degree sexual assault, attempted first-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury to a child. He was free on $150,000 bond, posted a week after his arrest.

Allard's case, which was on Wednesday's Hartford Superior Court docket, was dismissed because of his death, according to prosecutor Emily Dewey Trudeau.

Allard's online obituary says he "passed away unexpectedly."—

