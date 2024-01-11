Man charged in rape case involving two 14-year-old girls in Darke County

Jan. 10—A man is accused of sexually assaulting two girls in Darke County.

Brandon Scott Smathers, 33, is next due Jan. 29 in Darke County Common Pleas Court after a grand jury indicted him on one count of rape, four counts of sexual battery, eight counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of felonious assault.

Smathers is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl between Dec. 25, 2021, and Sept. 18, 2022, and a second 14-year-old girl between Jan. 1, 2022, and May 24, 2022, according to his indictments. He was known to both girls.

The felonious assault charge is related to an incident that reportedly happened involving the first girl sometime between April 1 and May 31, 2022, according to court records.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin March 12.

Smathers is held on $300,000 bail in the Darke County Jail.