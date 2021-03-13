Man charged with rape of child under 13

Francis Scarcella, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·1 min read

Mar. 13—DALMATIA — A 30-year old Dalmatia man is jailed on $250,000 cash bail and charged with nine felony sex crimes, including rape of a child under the age of 13.

Patrick Whitehead, of Dairy Road, was arrested Friday and appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on felony charges of rape, aggravated indecent assault and sexual assault.

Troopers say the investigation began in February after they received a complaint about Whitehead assaulting the child since May 2014.

Troopers said Whitehead also showed the child homemade videos, admitted to showing the videos and also cuddled with the child.

Whitehead is now incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail.

