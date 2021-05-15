Man charged with rape of a juvenile

Destinee Ott, Richmond Register, Ky.
·2 min read

May 15—EDITOR'S NOTE — The following article contains graphic depictions of child abuse and sexual assault. Discretion is advised.

Charles Moore, 60, Richmond, was arrested by Richmond police on Thursday and charged with first-degree rape of a victim under 12 and first-degree sexual abuse.

According to a citation, on Thursday, an 11-year-old juvenile told a forensic interviewer they had sustained sexual intercourse and sexual contact from Moore, from the ages of nine to ten. The victim said they would visit Moore every weekend for many years and would be alone with him in the house more often than not. The victim described an encounter at Moore's residence when they were 10-years-old and alone with Moore. Allegedly, Moore brought them to a back bedroom where he took off their clothes and touched them inappropriately. He then allegedly held their legs apart so they couldn't close their legs and raped the victim. The victim told police it hurt when he did, and they screamed and yelled, so Moore stopped, and they ran to the bathroom and saw they were bleeding. The victim told this story to a police officer, a detective, and a friend, and their story was consistent.

Moore was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

—Charles Molands, 29, Irvine, public intoxication under a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine/first offense), trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/first offense).

—Steven Knuckles, 45, Berea, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), public intoxication under a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

—Erica Fox, 35, Gray, Ky, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Sheina Morgan, 31, Berea, no registration plates, no registration receipt, license to be in possession, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense).

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

