Man charged with rape, murder of Patricia Alatorre pleads guilty to all charges

Oct. 4—The sobs of Patricia Alatorre's mother reverberated throughout a Kern County Superior Court courtroom Tuesday as an Inglewood man accused of murdering and raping 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre pleaded guilty to all charges, circumstances in aggravation and enhancements.

"You have engaged in violent conduct, which indicates a serious danger to society," Deputy District Attorney Tyson McCoy said when reading the charges.

Armando Cruz, 26, looked down as he admitted to first-degree murder, rape and various sex crimes all totaling to 11 charges. He is anticipated to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, and the DA's office agreed to waive the death penalty after he pleaded guilty to all allegations, said Deputy District Attorney Christine Antonios.

Cruz was barely audible as he admitted to crimes including aggravated sexual assault and sex acts with a child under 14 years old. The hearing was attended by Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer and Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel.

Cruz told officers with the Los Angeles Police Department he had sex with Alatorre, killed her and then burned her body, according to The Californian's previous reporting. LAPD officers found a girl's body in the center median of a highway that was left in the way Cruz described to police.

Alatorre had sent many intimate pictures and videos of herself, and he sent one explicit photo. He drove from Los Angeles to meet her at least two times and sexual acts happened during those times, according to The Californian's previous reporting. It was the second encounter which led to Alatorre's death. The two engaged in sex acts, when Alatorre asked to stop. She began screaming and Cruz strangled her to stop.

Cruz told police he threw Alatorre's cell phone near the interchange of Herring Road and Highway 99. Detectives said they found the phone around that area, according to court documents.

He then placed duct tape around her mouth, covered her with a blanket, lit it on fire and fled. Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to Aviation Boulevard and West 118th Street after getting reports of a fire. They found an unidentified girl wrapped in a red sleeping bag with duct tape on her arms and mouth, according to The Californian's previous reporting.

Alatorre's death sparked outrage throughout Bakersfield and led to numerous tributes in her honor. A mural was unveiled in downtown Bakersfield declaring her Bakersfield's daughter.

Sentencing was set for Nov. 1. Antonios said there will be several victim impact statements read at that time.

