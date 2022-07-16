Man charged with raping 10-year-old girl who had abortion in Indiana: How we got the story

The Conversation

Food prices are soaring. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images CC BY-ND The cost of eggs and bread is soaring – a trend that’s particularly punishing for the poorest Americans. Average food prices climbed an annualized rate of 10.4% in June, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on July 13, 2022. The gains were driven primarily by the cost of groceries, which jumped the most since the 1970s, by 12.2%. Overall inflation was up 9.1% from a year earlier. These sharp increases have startled consumers, i