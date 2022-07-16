Man charged with raping 10-year-old girl who had abortion in Indiana: How we got the story
Some questioned the accuracy of the story after SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade. This is how a USA TODAY network reporter got the story after others gave up.
Some questioned the accuracy of the story after SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade. This is how a USA TODAY network reporter got the story after others gave up.
A man in his 40s died Thursday afternoon after he was shot multiple times while driving on State Road 408 near downtown, the Orlando Police Department said.
Some activists argue abortion should always be an option for teenagers and children who get pregnant by rape. How often does that happen?
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into Trump is ramping up. Here a look at the Georgia state laws he could be in trouble for.
Todd Rokita, Indiana's Republican attorney general, is trying to smear a doctor for not reporting an abortion given to a 10-year-old who was raped. The doctor did, however, report it
Planned Parenthood clinics in Wisconsin and Illinois are sharing staff and coordinating logistics for patients crossing state lines for abortion care.
DeSantis blocked a record number of those textbooks in April over concerns about critical race theory and indoctrination.
Food prices are soaring. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images CC BY-ND The cost of eggs and bread is soaring – a trend that’s particularly punishing for the poorest Americans. Average food prices climbed an annualized rate of 10.4% in June, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on July 13, 2022. The gains were driven primarily by the cost of groceries, which jumped the most since the 1970s, by 12.2%. Overall inflation was up 9.1% from a year earlier. These sharp increases have startled consumers, i
Cody also opened up about her own "religious trauma" writing a teen pregnancy story for 2007's "Juno."
Overturning Roe v. Wade has left us confused about abortion access and worried about sex. Better we be celibate than confused and anxious, right?
David Hanshe, 34, was arrested Friday near the 1100 block of 16th Street NE near Gibbs Avenue.
Talk of electoral reform sparked when former President Donald Trump made efforts to get Congress and former Vice President Mike Pence to object to President Biden's 2020 electoral win
Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, went after GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Twitter, calling her a lunatic and more.
Following the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, California's attorney general issued guidance on abortion rights and protections under state law.
Men in the United States are sicker and more likely to die early from preventable causes compared with their peers in other similarly high-income countries, a new study has found.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, refused to condemn ShutDownDC after it offered bounties to people who share the locations of the six conservative Supreme Court justices.
Letters to the Editor: The inner beast beat Dave Yost.' Doctors are not villains. AG traded the suffering of a small child for Fox "face time."
"The damage" of not charging Trump far outweighs the unprecedented action of prosecuting a former president, they wrote in an op-ed.
Robert Bigelow — who became Ron DeSantis' largest donor — has funded research into the afterlife and said aliens are "right under people's noses."
Gerson Fuentes, 27, appeared in court for the first time July 13. He was arrested the day before after police say he confessed to impregnating a girl.
The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, said that he doesn't "know enough about Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon to make the determination if he's doing a good job.