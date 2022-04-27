Man charged with raping woman in 2013 on Pitt-Johnstown campus

Apr. 27—A Missouri man was arraigned on Tuesday, accused of raping an unconscious woman after a party on the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown campus in September 2013, authorities said.

Pitt-Johnstown campus police charged Cliff Christopher Maloney Jr., 30, of Sedalia, Missouri, with two counts of rape and two counts of aggravated indecent assault.

According to a complaint affidavit, details of the alleged incident came to light during a police interview with the woman on Jan. 20, 2021.

The woman said she was hanging out at a dormitory on the Richland Township campus with three others when they decided to go outside and smoke marijuana.

The woman said she then went to a fraternity party with one other person, met up with Maloney and went back to his place for champagne, the affidavit said. They allegedly walked to the Living Learning Center, where Maloney was a resident director, police said.

Maloney allegedly gave her a drink, and the woman said she began feeling dizzy, she told police.

The woman said that when she awoke in the morning, she found herself unclothed and Maloney lying next to her. She said she gathered her clothes, left the room and dressed in the elevator, the affidavit said.

Maloney turned himself in and was arraigned on the charges by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and released on $200,000 unsecured bond.