Man charged with raping woman in 2013 on Pitt-Johnstown campus

Apr. 26—JOHNSTSOWN, Pa. — A Missouri man was arraigned on Tuesday, accused of raping an unconscious woman after a party on the Pitt-Johnstown campus in September 2013, authorities said.

Pitt-Johnstown campus police charged Cliff Christopher Maloney Jr., 30, of Sedalia, Missouri, with two counts of rape and two counts of aggravated indecent assault.

According to a complaint affidavit, details of the incident came to light during a police interview with the woman on Jan. 20, 2021. The woman said she was hanging out at a dormitory with three others when they decided to go outside and smoke marijuana.

The woman said she then went to a fraternity party with one other person and met up with Maloney Jr. and went back to his place for champagne, the affidavit said.

They walked to the Living Learning Center where Maloney Jr. was a resident director, police said.

Maloney Jr. gave her a drink and the woman said began feeling dizzy, she told police.

The woman said when she awoke in morning she found herself unclothed and Maloney Jr. lying next to her.

She gathered her clothes and left the room and dressed in the elevator, the affidavit said.

Maloney Jr. turned himself in and was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and released on $200,000 unsecured bond.