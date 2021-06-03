Man charged in recent homicide

Jun. 2—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting his sister's boyfriend at a West Side home on Friday.

Sergio Valenzuela, 30, is charged with an open count of murder, tampering with evidence and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the death of 38-year-old Rigo Morales. He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to detain Valenzuela, saying he has "no regard for the lives of others."

"He shot and killed the victim," the motion states. "No one in our community should have to live in fear of being shot and killed."

It is unclear if Valenzuela has an attorney.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting at a home in the 8700 block of Spring Sage SW, near Gibson and Unser. A man told police he found his stepson dead inside the house.

Police found Morales' body in a pool of blood in the kitchen. He had been shot four times and four .22 caliber bullet casings littered the floor.

Around 6 p.m. a woman called 911 to report that Valenzuela, her boyfriend, had shot Morales, who was dating his sister. She told police the three were hanging out at Morales' home when Valenzuela confronted Morales, asking "what he had done with (Valenzuela's) sister."

The woman told police she left the room briefly and heard gunshots. She said when she went back inside Morales was running into the kitchen, covered in blood, and collapsed.

The woman told police Valenzuela ordered her to "get the (expletive) in the car or you're next" and he took her to Walmart where she escaped. She said Valenzuela was a good person and "needed help" but he was "losing his mind" and doing too many drugs.

The woman told police Valenzuela carried a .22 caliber pistol.