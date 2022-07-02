Man charged with reckless driving, DUI after fleeing police

Jul. 2—A Richmond man was arrested following a car chase with the Richmond Police Department (RPD).

On July 1, a detective with the RPD allegedly saw a Dodge Ram driven by Joshua Alan Jewell weaving through traffic while traveling northbound on Lancaster Road.

According to police documents, the detective attempted to make a traffic stop on Jewell to no avail. He tried again with sirens on, but Jewell allegedly failed to stop.

Jewell then allegedly weaved into the other lane of traffic and nearly collided with three vehicles before turning onto Old Town Branch.

Text in arrest citations claim Jewell drove through someone's yard before eventually pulled into the driveway of a residence nearby.

Jewell was allegedly sitting on the porch drinking alcoholic beverages when police arrived, a citation noted. Another officer arriving on the scene allegedly saw approximately 15 empty containers of alcohol on the porch near Jewell.

According to arrest citations, Jewell was unsteady on his feet and slurring and exhibited other signs of intoxication. He allegedly refused field sobriety tests, and invoked his right to silence.

Witnesses on the scene told police Jewell had been drinking all night before taking off in the truck, court records show.

Jewell was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police, and first-degree wanton endangerment.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.