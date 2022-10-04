Man charged with reckless homicide in fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl in Millington, police say

An 18-year-old man is now charged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Millington.

On Sept. 11, officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Cedar Creek Drive.

They found an unresponsive female laying on the living room floor with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head, according to an affidavit.

She was identified as Haley Reedy, 15.

MORE: 15-year-old girl shot to death in Millington, family says

Paramedics pronounced Reedy dead at the scene just after 2 p.m., records show.

A man at the scene identified as Seth Walls, 18, said he, Reedy, and another person were sitting on the couch while he was messing with his gun, according to police.

He said he was sitting on the right side of the couch with the other person between himself and Reedy.

Walls said he left the gun on the couch and walked out of the room.

He then heard a gunshot from the living room and saw Reedy laying on the floor when he returned, according to the affidavit.

The other person told police she heard a loud noise next to her before Reedy fell into her lap.

The Shelby County Medical Examiner ruled Reedy’s death a homicide.

The Examiner found the gunshot wound entered Reedy’s head on the right side above and behind her ear with the exit wound in the left temple at a downward angle. No physical evidence was found to suggest the gunshot was self-inflicted, police said.

Police determined Walls fired the fatal shot due to his sitting position on the couch and him being the only person having possession of the gun.

The other person would have been in danger of being hit by a bullet as well, according to the affidavit.

Walls is charged with Reckless Homicide and Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: