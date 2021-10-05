Man charged with reckless homicide in Janesville drug death

Oct. 5—JANESVILLE — A Beloit man accused of supplying the drugs that killed a Janesville man in January was arrested Monday.

Lt. Mike Blaser of the Janesville police said officers had been waiting for a medical examiner's report so they could arrest David E. Steptoe for the January death of a 41-year-old man.

Steptoe, 46, of 927 1/2 W. Grand Ave., was in jail after being arrested Friday by Beloit police on drug charges, which allowed Janesville officers to make the arrest on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide, Blaser said.

The Janesville man died of a drug mixture that included fentanyl and cocaine, Blaser said.

Steptoe was charged with the Beloit charges in Rock County Court on Monday, possession with intent to deliver heroin, cocaine and THC. He was held without bond.