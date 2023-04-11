Man charged with reckless homicide in Miami County death called 'accidental'

Apr. 10—TROY — A former Miami County man initially charged with murder in the shooting death of a Union Twp. woman pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony indictment for reckless homicide.

Brian Mason, 58, was arraigned in county Common Pleas Court on the new charge handed down by a county grand jury.

He is charged in the March 26 death of Michelle Elliott, 57, of North Montgomery County Line Road, West Milton. Her body was found the evening of March 27 in her home after Mason told Miamisburg Police she had been shot by accident.

According to an affidavit filed with search warrant requests in Miami County Municipal Court, Mason told investigators he and Elliott were long-time acquaintances from high school. He said Elliott told him she wanted a different firearm to have at her household because she felt unsafe.

"Mason said he showed her his 40-caliber handgun and in the process, had an accidental discharge, which struck Michelle in the chest." He further stated he panicked, covered her body with a blanket and left in his pickup truck, the affidavit said.

The murder charge filed in county Municipal Court will be dismissed.

The reckless homicide charge carries a maximum penalty, if convicted, of three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Mason is homeless, but grew up in the area and has relatives locally, Public Defender Jack Hemm told Judge Jeannine Pratt. He said Mason was working to find a place to live if he could post bail.

Mason's new bail was set at $10,000 cash or surety. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 17 in Pratt's court.