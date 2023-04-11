Man charged with reckless homicide in Miami County shooting

The man accused of shooting a woman in Miami County last month is facing a new charge.

Brian Mason, 58, was indicted April 6 on reckless homicide, according to Miami County Common Pleas Court records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Mason was arrested after turning himself in after claiming to have killed 57-year-old Michelle L. Elliot on Montgomery County Line Road in Miami County.

>> VIDEO: Body cam footage shows man surrender to police, admit to killing woman in Miami Co.

“I’m here to turn myself in,” Mason said to a Miamisburg officer in body camera video obtained through a public records request.

Mason told the officer he had an “accident” the night before and was showing a friend how to shoot a gun when it “went off and shot her in the chest.”

The officer asked in the person needed medical attention and Mason told them “she’s deceased.”

He later told officers that the weapon was in his truck.

>> Recall alert: Meijer recalls premade salads sold in Ohio over potential listeria contamination

Later that night around, Miami County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 11000 block of North Montgomery County Line Road and found Elliot’s body, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Mason was previously charged with murder in Miami County Municipal Court. That charge is expected to be dismissed.

Mason remains booked in the Miami County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for next week.



