Man charged with reckless homicide after shooting his grandma, docs say

A man has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with the killing of his grandmother who was fatally shot while trying to break up a family fight, court records show.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged Montez Jointer with reckless homicide in the December shooting death of his grandma, Doris Bell. A probable cause affidavit said the 78-year-old was shot while trying to stop a fight between Jointer and his sister inside a home on North Bolton Avenue.

Indianapolis police arrested Jointer on Wednesday.

Bell’s family told police Jointer and his sister began to argue about midnight on Dec. 29 and the fight turned physical, adding Jointer pushed his sister against a wall and she charged at him. Family members further told police Jointer went outside at one point during the fight and brought back a gun.

When Bell tried to intervene and separate the siblings, family recalled, the gun “went off” and she fell to the ground, according to the affidavit.

One family member told police that Jointer after the shooting said “you made me shoot grandma,” and placed the gun on the table, according to the affidavit.

Jointer during interviews with detectives said he was at the house where the shooting occurred to retrieve his belongings and a friend’s gun from the home. He said his sister attacked him while he was leaving and the gun accidentally went off, striking his grandma in the hallway, according to the affidavit.

An autopsy revealed Bell was shot in the head, according to the affidavit.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Douglas Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Douglas.Morning@Indy.Gov.

To remain anonymous, those with information can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

IndyStar breaking news reporter Jake Allen contributed to this report.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

