Man charged with repeatedly assaulting child will return to court in June

HOWELL — A man charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 13 was arraigned in February and will face a pretrial hearing in mid-June.

In January 2022, Scott Holloway of West Branch was charged for acts he committed between 1993 and 2005 while living in Livingston County. The incidents took place when Holloway lived in Putnam Township, according to the testimony of a Michigan State Police trooper. His pretrial hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. June 16.

Holloway was free on a $100,000 cash/surety bond as of Feb. 17.

