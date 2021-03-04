Man charged after reported attempted stun gun assault

Mar. 3—MANKATO — A Mankato man got stunned while trying to assault another man with a stun gun, charges say.

Akeem Almahdi Pendleton, 50, was charged with felony prohibited possession of a stun gun and misdemeanor assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Pendleton tried to hit a man with a stun gun three times at his residence on Jan. 26, the charges say. The other man said he then took the stun gun and used it on Pendleton in self defense.

Pendleton reportedly told police the other man attacked him and initially denied but later admitted the stun gun belonged to him.

Pendleton is not allowed to have a stun gun because of prior drug convictions. He also has prior convictions for prohibited possession of a stun gun and a gun.