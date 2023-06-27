Man charged in reported road rage

Jun. 27—A Neshannock Township man is accused of chasing a woman's car, stopping in traffic, screaming profanity at her and throwing something at her car.

Neshannock Township police reported the woman's 10-year-old was in the car with her when the incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. May 23 at the intersection of Maitland Lane and Wilmington Road.

Following an investigation and review of videotapes of the incident, they charged William Rusty Cade, 61, of the 2700 block of Pulaski Road on Monday in connection with the incident.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman reported she was driving and passed a pickup truck that was in the middle of the road. She said a man, later identified as Cade, began chasing her car and tried to block it. She said he stopped his truck, got out at one point, screamed obscenities, shouted at her and threw a bottle-like object at her car, the report said.

Police said a video obtained from a witness shows Cade's white pickup truck blocking multiple lanes of traffic at the intersection. The video also shows Cade trying to block the woman's vehicle with his truck.

He is facing two counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count each of illegal parking at an intersection, disorderly conduct and reckless driving.

He will be sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.

Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.

