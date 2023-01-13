Man charged for reported threats against plow driver

Jan. 12—NORTH MANKATO — The man accused of threatening a plow driver Tuesday in North Mankato faces felony charges for violent and terroristic threats.

Colton Thomas Lang, 28, of North Mankato, was charged Wednesday in Nicollet County District Court.

A criminal complaint states a man was plowing an apartment's parking lot when Lang reportedly threatened to kill him. The man told police that Lang then went inside and came out with what appeared to be a black handgun to try and scare him.

Lang reportedly told police he had a BB gun and wanted to clean it outside before deciding against it because other people were around. Police say he told them he had been drinking and became upset because it had been three weeks since the parking lot got plowed.

He retrieved the BB gun to give to police. A preliminary breath test on him resulted in a .166 reading, according to the complaint.

