Man charged with resisting arrest outside Tamaqua middle school

Oct. 21—A Tamaqua man was jailed for resisting arrest during an incident at Tamaqua Area Middle School, police said.

Kenneth M. Brown, 41, of 426 Pine St., faces misdemeanor charges for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was charged by Walker Twp. Police Chief Douglas L. Springer and Tamaqua Area School Police Officer Kyle Woodward.

The officers said that, around 7:09 a.m. Oct. 19, a middle school teacher reported that a tall man, later identified as Brown, was approaching a female student and a woman outside the school.

Brown, who was reportedly wearing a black ski mask, was seen trying to pull his hood over his eyes and kept his right hand in his pocket, police said. Brown began yelling at several students who were waiting to enter the school.

To try to defuse the situation, Woodward confronted Brown, who became "defiant and disorderly."

After Brown tried to pull back from Woodward, the officer told him he was under arrest, and attempted to place him against a wall. Brown again resisted and walked away from the scene cursing and yelling, according to police.

After the defendant ignored several more warnings, Woodward requested assistance from the Tamaqua Police Department.

After officers arrived on scene, Brown still refused to comply with their orders, and an officer twice used the dry stun on his Taser to take him into custody, police said.

Brown was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Edward J. Tarantelli, Frackville, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post 10% of $15,000 bail.

A preliminary for the defendant is set for 3:15 p.m. Tuesday before Judge Andrew J. Serina, Orwigsburg.

