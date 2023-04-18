Man charged with risking national security by downloading ‘top secret’ information

Man with phone and computer

A member of staff at a “sensitive government organisation” has appeared in court accused of risking national security by downloading top secret information.

Hasaan Arshad is charged with an offence under the Computer Misuse Act after an investigation led by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command.

The 23-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday accused of transferring sensitive data from a top secret computer onto his phone and then taking it home.

He appeared in the dock wearing dark jeans and a black parka coat and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

The court heard Mr Arshad had been employed by a “sensitive government organisation” before his arrest in September last year when his home was searched.

The identity of the organisation Mr Arshad worked at was not revealed in court.

'Top secret'

Prosecutors allege that before leaving his job on August 24, Mr Arshad took his work mobile phone into a top secret area and connected the device to a top secret workstation.

It is then alleged he transferred sensitive data from a secure top secret computer to the phone before taking it home and transferring the information to a hard drive connected to his personal home computer.

“Top secret” is the classification for the Government’s most sensitive information, where compromise might cause widespread loss of life or threaten the security or economic wellbeing of the country or friendly nations, according to Ministry of Justice security guidance.

Mr Arshad was not asked to enter a plea to a single charge under Section 32A of the Computer Misuse Act 1990 relating to “unauthorised acts causing, or creating risk of, serious damage”.

The charge said: “Between August 23, 2022 and September 23, 2022 (he) did an unauthorised act in relation to a computer and at the time of doing the act knew that it was unauthorised; and the act caused, or created a significant risk of, serious damage of a material kind, this being damage to the national security of a country; and he intended by doing the act to cause serious damage of a material kind or was reckless as to whether such damage was caused.”

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring granted Mr Arshad conditional bail ahead of his next appearance at the Old Bailey on May 5.

He said the defendant must live and sleep at his home address, must not leave or attempt to leave the UK mainland, and must notify the police of any internet-enabled device in his possession.

He is banned from using anonymous internet browsing tools including VPN and Onion routing, or accessing darknet systems such as Tor.