Man charged in road rage death of 6-year-old pulled gun on another driver the next week, prosecutor says

The man accused of fatally shooting a 6-year-old boy in a California road rage incident pulled a gun on another driver after the killing, according to a prosecutor.

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, who faces a murder charge after allegedly killing Aiden Leos while his mother drove him to kindergarten, brandished a gun at the other driver during the week after Leos’s death, wrote Orange County Assistant District Attorney Whitney Bokosky in court documents.

Eriz and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Wynne Lee, were driving on the Riverside Freeway when a “driver in a blue Tesla did something to make defendant Eriz angry,” Bokosky wrote in court documents asking a judge to increase Eriz’s bail.

“Defendant Eriz again took out his gun and brandished it to the driver of the Tesla,” Bokosky added. “That driver told the defendants that he had called the police and then he drove away.”

Before that incident, Eriz and Lee were driving on another highway in Orange when Eriz allegedly killed Leos, who was riding in a car with his mother, Joanna Cloonan, when the fatal shooting occurred May 21.

Alexis Cloonan, the victim’s sister, said her mother was driving her brother to kindergarten in nearby Yorba Linda when another vehicle cut the car off. She said her mother flashed a gesture at the suspects, who then pulled behind the vehicle and fired into it, striking Leos.

“Defendant Eriz is an extreme danger to the community,” Bokosky wrote in the bail request. “He has shown that he cannot control his temper and he goes to extremes in the snap of a finger when he is angered.”

Police announced the arrests of Eriz and Lee on June 6 in connection with Leos’s death. Eriz has been charged with murder and is being held on $2 million bail, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Lee, whose bail has been set at $500,000, has been charged with one count of being an accessory to the shooting and one misdemeanor of illegally concealing a firearm. Both are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Orange County district attorney's office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

