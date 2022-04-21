Man charged after road rage incident

Apr. 21—A Stratford man was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor after an alleged road rage incident with an off-duty Ada police officer.

Kenneth Leon Veach II, 30, of Stratford was charged recently with driving under the influence of drugs.

According to a court affidavit filed in Pontotoc County District Court, the incident occurred April 7 at the intersection of 12th and Center streets.

The off-duty police officer told Ada Police Officer Kyle Power that he had stopped to let his wife out of their vehicle when Veach "started honking and acting very aggressive." The officer said Veach then pulled around him and stopped in front of their vehicle.

Veach then reportedly exited his vehicle and threw a water bottle containing a red substance at the officer's vehicle.

"The water bottle hit the front of (the officer's) car and covered the hood and windshield with a red substance," Power said in the affidavit.

The off-duty officer then followed Veach to an area on the campus of East Central University where he got out of his vehicle and went into a building. The officer reportedly told Veach that he was an off-duty police officer and Ada police were on their way.

Power arrived and spoke with Veach.

"I was notified that (Veach) had a warrant through the city of Ada," Power said. "I observed that (Veach) was acting very nervous, talking very fast, struggling to find words when answering questions, (had) uncontrollable movements in his jaw, dry mouth and dried saliva around the corners of his mouth."

Veach reportedly told police he had video of the incident, but after searching, he did not have the video he thought he did, Power said. Veach denied throwing an object at the off-duty officer's car.

Veach was arrested for the warrant (destruction of private property), and on suspicion of driving or actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and throwing or dropping objects on a moving vehicle.