Man charged in road rage shooting that killed Riverview father, deputies say

A man has been arrested after deputies say he shot and killed another man during a road rage incident in Riverview last month.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jorge Ramirez, 21, was taken into custody in Brevard County on Tuesday. He faces a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm and will be transferred to the Orient Road Jail, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday.

On Jan. 16, deputies said Ramirez shot and killed Bryan Proenza, 34, during a road rage incident in Riverview. Ramirez was originally arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and was released on bail.

“Our detectives have worked diligently and left no stone unturned to ensure that this individual was held accountable for this senseless crime,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the news release Wednesday. “Road rage has no place in our community. Our hope is that the victim’s family can find peace knowing that justice will be served.”

