Man charged in robberies in Evesham, Medford, West Deptford

A Philadelphia man is accused of shooting at a convenience-store worker during a West Deptford holdup and assaulting employees with chemical spray while robbing businesses in Medford and Evesham.

Police were led to Jevonte Pressley, 30, through a vehicle that fled a Nov. 19 holdup at a Heritage's Dairy Store in West Deptford.

He is also charged with robberies at an Evesham restaurant on Sept. 23 and a Medford shopping center on Sept. 19.

Amusement park owner diversifies Funplex add hotel building to Mount Laurel complex

An investigation is continuing, authorities said in announcing charges against Pressley.

Police: Mikado robbery victim sprayed, bound, taped

In each of the September robberies, a holdup man used a chemical spray against lone employees at businesses that had closed for the night, police said.

The robber also bound the hands and feet and taped the mouth of an employee at Mikado Japanese Sushi and Steakhouse in Evesham.

In the West Deptford case, police said the robber shot at an employee fleeing the Delaware Street store, then ordered a second worker to give him cash from the register and a safe.

No injury was reported to the Heritage's worker.

Black sedan was clue in search for suspect

The robber allegedly fled in a black sedan that was found to be registered to Pressley, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Police previously had released a surveillance photo of a black car at the scene of the Medford holdup.

Pressley was arrested on Nov. 29, when Pennsylvania State Police stopped his vehicle on a highway in Delaware County, the statement said.

The car allegedly held evidence "directly linking Pressley to the Heritage robbery," according to the statement.

It said other items in the vehicle may help to connect the suspect to additional robberies.

Each of the robberies in September occurred around 10:20 p.m. at shopping centers set back from highways.

Mikado is in the Shoppes at Elmwood on Route 70 at Troth Road.

The Medford robbery target has been identified only as a business in The Village at Taunton Forge, at Tuckerton Road and Taunton Boulevard.

Pressley was charged on Nov. 28 with criminal attempted murder, armed robbery, theft by unlawful taking, and other offenses in connection with the West Deptford holdup.

Evesham police charged him on Dec. 6 with robbery, aggravated assault, theft, and criminal restraint.

Pressley is accused of robbery, aggravated assault and theft in Medford.

The charges are only allegations. Pressley has not been convicted in the case.

He is being held in Pennsylvania pending extradition to New Jersey.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daly Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Getaway car leads police to robbery suspect Jevonte Pressley