Man charged with robbery, assault

Aug. 25—MANKATO — A Fairmont man is accused of assaulting someone before stealing their truck Tuesday, leading to a search for him south of Mankato.

Benjamin John Rosa, 41, faces felonies for aggravated robbery, burglary, assault and motor vehicle theft in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office received reports of a home invasion Tuesday around 6:12 a.m. A deputy arrived on scene and a man said Rosa came into his residence, assaulted him, then stole his truck.

The man complained of severe pain in his arm and was transported to the hospital.

Law enforcement received a call from someone at a nearby residence saying they were a friend of Rosa's and were looking for him. Rosa was reportedly lost and the person was concerned for his well being, according to the complaint.

Cell phone data showed Rosa had been on the same road as the man who reported getting assaulted, and officers found Rosa's truck in a field north of the man's residence. The complaint states deputies found the stolen truck at the bottom of a steep embankment.

Later in the day around 3 p.m., someone told law enforcement two parked cars on another property had doors open or ajar. Rosa was reportedly in one of the vehicles, according to the complaint, and officers gave him water, transported him to the hospital, then cleared him to go to the county jail.

Rosa's initial court appearance is set for Sept. 7.

