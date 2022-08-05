Man charged in robbery attempt tied to ABQ shooting that left teen dead

Aug. 5—Albuquerque police believe a man arrested in a recent attempted robbery was involved in a road rage shooting in March that left a 13-year-old girl dead and an 11-year-old and her mother injured.

Concepcion Guilez, 19, is charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and conspiracy in an incident that happened Monday in Northeast Albuquerque. He has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center, and it is unclear if he has an attorney.

Guilez has not been charged in the March 28 shooting that left Alexus Miller dead and her friend and the friend's mother injured, but authorities say they have linked his truck to the triple shooting.

More recently, Guilez's truck was caught on video of an attempted robbery of a man at 10 a.m. Monday in Northeast Albuquerque. Guilez told police his passenger had the idea to rob the man and fired a rifle, and Guilez only used his truck door to knock the man over.

Albuquerque Police Deputy Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock called the incident a "brazen daylight attack." He said police are exploring all options — that there was another person who fired the gun or that Guilez was the shooter.

"We clearly believe he was involved.... We think he's very dangerous," Hartsock said.

Court records show Guilez was charged in a drive-by shooting in January 2021 where nobody was injured. The case was dismissed due to prosecutors "not having been ready to proceed."

"The essential witness in this case was uncooperative," Lauren Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the 2nd Judicial District Attorney's Office, said of the dismissal.

Then in November 2021, Guilez was accused of firing a gun in the air during a fight, according to court records. He was ordered on March 9 into the pre-adjudication diversion program for three months, required to obey all laws and not possess any guns.

It was during that three-month span that a road-rage incident in Southeast Albuquerque left Alexus Miller dead and two others injured.

On March 28 police responded around 2 a.m. to gunfire at Avenida Cesar Chavez and Interstate 25, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Officers found a bullet-riddled car crashed into a pole.

Police said the driver had been shot in the chest, her daughter had a bullet graze her forehead and Alexus was shot in the back of the head. The 13-year-old eventually suffered blood clots due to the gunshot wound and died on April 29.

At the time of the crash, the driver told police a white truck ran a red light — nearly hitting her car — and she honked before someone fired at them, according to the complaint. The 11-year-old told police the driver stopped and a passenger leaned out of the truck window to fire a gun at them.

Police used surveillance video to identify the truck as a Ram 1500 with "distinct damage" to the front grill.

Then, on Aug. 1, a man called 911 to report someone shot at him in a neighborhood southeast of Constitution and Louisiana. The man told police he was on a walk with a gun in his waistband when he was hit by the door of a truck.

He said the driver got out of the truck with a rifle and chased him, firing one shot before picking up the bullet casing and fleeing, according to the complaint. The incident was caught on a neighbor's video camera, and the man shared it on social media.

Police said the truck in the video matched the one in the road rage incident, and a tip came in that the driver was Guilez. Officers located a July 14 report where Guilez allegedly threw his girlfriend over their apartment balcony in Southeast Albuquerque.

Police went to the apartment and arrested Guilez, who agreed to speak with them.

Guilez told police he was driving with "an unknown friend" when they saw a man walking with a gun on his hip, according to the complaint. He said his friend wanted to rob the man so Guilez hit the man with the door of the truck, knocking him over.

Police said Guilez told them his friend then got out and chased the man, firing a rifle into the air.