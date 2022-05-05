Man charged with robbery/burglary in Erie shooting case as police continue probes of others

A man who was struck by at least one shotgun blast while inside of his east Erie home on the early morning of April 19 was the victim of a home-invasion robbery, according to information in the criminal complaint filed against one of the suspects in the crime.

The robbery and shooting that injured the 40-year-old man, whose name was not released, was one of several shootings in Erie over the past two weeks that remained under investigation by the Erie Bureau of Police on Wednesday. The others include the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man at a West Eighth Street residence on April 28.

Erie police detectives have charged 35-year-old Wilfredo Delgado-Rodriguez in connection with the April 19 shooting, which happened shortly after 3 a.m. at a residence in the 100 block of East 23rd Street.

Officers who responded to the residence to investigate a 911 hang-up call said they found the front doors open and blood inside an apartment. When the officers checked the residence they found the man in a bedroom with a large portion of his bicep missing and his chest covered in blood, according to information in Delgado-Rodriguez's criminal complaint.

Investigators said the man had small holes in his chest and stomach consistent with being shot with birdshot. Footage from a surveillance camera at the residence showed one of the suspects carrying a shotgun, according to information in the complaint.

Detectives wrote that several suspects had gone to the residence and went inside. Delgado-Rodriguez is then seen returning to a Chevrolet Equinox and waiting there until the other suspects exited the residence, according to the complaint.

Detectives spoke to the victim six days after the shooting and were able to identify Delgado-Rodriguez as one of the suspects from the information the man provided and from the surveillance video, according to information in the complaint.

Detectives are still working to identify the other suspects in the home-invasion robbery and shooting, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Wednesday.

Erie 3rd Ward District Judge Tom Carney arraigned Delgado-Rodriguez late Tuesday afternoon on charges including first-degree felony counts of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary. Carney set bond at $35,000.

Other shootings

The fatal shooting was reported on April 28 at about 10:10 p.m. at an apartment in the 1800 block of West Eighth Street.

Erie police officers who responded to the residence on a report of a shooting later received a 911 call from a female who stated she had been shot and needed help. Officers forced open a door of the apartment building and heard a woman upstairs. When the officers went upstairs they encountered a 21-year-old woman who had an injury to the top of her head, police reported.

The officers then found the 26-year-old man on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook identified the man as Henry Jones, of Erie. Cook said Jones died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The manner of Jones' death remains under investigation as the Erie police probe continues, Cook said Tuesday.

Also still under investigation, with no one charged as of Wednesday, is another shooting on April 28 that wounded a 37-year-old man.

Investigators said the shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m. at a residence in the 900 block of East 38th Street, near Perry Street. A woman who was at the residence told police that she was inside with her boyfriend when her ex-husband arrived and got into an altercation with her boyfriend, according to police.

The woman said her boyfriend pulled out a gun and shot her ex-husband, who then fled.

Police located the shooting victim in the 200 block of East Third Street. He was taken to UPMC Hamot and later transferred to a hospital in Pittsburgh, according to Lorah.

Information on the man's condition was unavailable Wednesday.

